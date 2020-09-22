Kerry Washington, Michelle Obama & More Get Creative for National Voter Registration Day -- See the Best Posts
Celebs are showing up for National Voter Registration Day. On Tuesday, Kerry Washington, Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift and more used their social media platforms to urge their followers to register to vote.
National Voter Registration Day, which is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September, aims to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach thousands of voters who may not register otherwise. Some celebs got creative while asking their followers to register to vote on the holiday, including Washington, who wasn't above tricking her fans for a good cause. The actress tweeted a clip of her and her Scandal co-star, Tony Goldwyn, kissing, teasing "SCANDAL THE MOVIE," though the link for more info went to a page allowing fans to get started on the voting registration process.
Meanwhile, Obama is hosting a day-long National Voter Registration Day Instagram takeover called "Get Registered & Ready," featuring A-list celebs like Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez.
As for Swift, she took the direct approach of speaking to her fans in a video.
"We need everyone, and it is more important than I can possibly say," she said.
Facebook Watch dropped a star-studded, live Vote-A-Thon 2020 special on Tuesday hosted by Liza Koshy, featuring Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Matthew McConaughey, Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer and more.
Cosmopolitan also shared a video of young stars like Sofia Richie, Joey King and more talking about first-time ... voting.
Check out more National Voter Registration posts below, including an epic Jurassic Park reunion between Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.
Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.
