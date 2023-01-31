Kerry Washington to Release Memoir Reflecting on Her 'Public and Private Worlds'
Kerry Washington Reveals Why Her Kids Chose Her Critics Choice A…
Kyle Smaine, Pro Skier Dead at 31, Killed in Avalanche
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3 After Cheatin…
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Admits Dating After Kody Spl…
'GMA's T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Officially Out at ABC Followin…
Amy Robach Embraces T.J. Holmes in Major PDA Moment Hours After …
Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s Star-Studded Wedding Ce…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral: Highlights From the Emotional Memo…
Cindy Williams of 'Laverne & Shirley' Dead at 75
Pat Sajak Reflects on Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for 40 Years (E…
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Her Next Chapter: Escaping Family Scandal…
Meghan Trainor Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Makes Debut at W…
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Out at ‘GMA’: How ABC Staffers Feel
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Gwendlyn Opens Up About Bei…
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey on Fan Expectations and Zaddies in…
Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Daughter Malti in Rare Interview
Kerry Washington is opening up to the world in a new way. On Tuesday, the actress revealed that she is releasing a memoir titled Thicker Than Water, slated to drop on Sept. 26.
According to a press release, the book promises to give readers "an intimate view into both Washington's public and private worlds -- as an artist, an advocate, an entrepreneur, a mother, a daughter, a wife, a Black woman." The 46-year-old Scandal star will reflect on her life and journey thus far, diving into her upbringing and exploring the series of challenges and setbacks that Washington has faced on her path.
Thicker Than Water is said to reveal hidden childhood traumas and highlight Washington's extraordinary mentors, how she managed to grow her career and cross the threshold into stardom and political advocacy.
The memoir will be released by Little, Brown Spark, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company.
"So many of us have been captivated by her work, both on- and offscreen, but few have the full picture of all it took to get there," Tracy Behar, VP and Publisher of Little, Brown Spark, said in a statement. "A brilliant and gifted storyteller, Kerry brings her considerable talents to the page to give readers a deeply personal account of her journey, highlighting all the forces that have shaped her life and career."
"Writing a memoir is, by far, the most deeply personal project I have ever taken on," Washington said about the memoir in conversation with People. "I hope that readers will receive it with open hearts and I pray that it offers new insights and perspectives, and invites people into deeper compassion -- for themselves and others."
Thicker Than Water is available for pre-order and will drop wherever books are sold on Sept. 26.
RELATED CONTENT:
Pamela Anderson's Memoir: All the Shocking Stories
The Biggest Revelations From Anne Heche's Posthumous Memoir
Prince Harry's 'Spare': Private Meetings With Will and Kate and More