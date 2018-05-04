Kesha Says 'I Hated Myself So Much' During Past Eating Disorder

Kesha is reclaiming her life through her music.

The 31-year-old singer opens up on this weekend's episode of CBS Sunday Morning about fitting in and her past eating disorder.

“I don’t feel like I fit in anywhere, really. Still,” she says. When pressed about her music, she acknowledges, “At my shows, I feel like I fit in.”

She tells CBS Sunday Morning's Anthony Mason that it was her decision to seek treatment after a well-publicized eating disorder.

“I knew I had to because I hated myself so much,” she reveals.

Kesha, however, doesn't have much to say about her ongoing legal battle with her former producer, Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald, whom she has accused of drugging and raping her, as well as abusing her over the course of 10 years.

Gottwald has vehemently denied the accusations, saying on Twitter last year, "I didn’t rape Kesha and I have never had sex with her."

In the new interview, Kesha shares that her new album, Rainbow, became an important step in recovering from everything she's been through.

“I feel like I took my life back,” she says of her album.

Kesha had been touring to promote her new album when she tore her ACL during a performance in February, postponing the rest of the Rainbow tour.

On Thursday, though, Kesha teased her return to touring with Macklemore in an Instagram video.

"Animals I'm so excited!! The Adventures of Kesha and @Macklemore starts in 35 days!!" she wrote. "Get your tickets at link in bio and come boogie with me 🌟💕🌈🌈💕🌟

For more on Kesha's latest music, watch the video below.

