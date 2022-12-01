Congratulations are in order! Keshia Knight Pulliam and her husband, Brad James, are expecting their first child together. The actress took to her Instagram to officially share the news.

"Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!!" she captioned the brief video featuring her and James smiling into the camera.

The Cosby Show alum first met her husband on the set of the TV movie Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta in 2019, and the two sparked a romance soon after. They got engaged in December 2020 before exchanging vows last October. Pulliam also shared the wedding news with her Instagram followers, posting a slideshow of snapshots from the intimate gathering.

"Last week my life forever changed," Pulliam wrote in the caption. "I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!"

"It wasn’t the large destination wedding we were originally planning. Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!" she continued. "Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey."

Pulliam thanked everyone who came out to make the event magical, and explained how COVID-19 and the pandemic has "definitely taught us to live in the moment and that the present is the greatest 'present' that exists."

"Thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate," she concluded. "Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love ❤️"

This is James' first child while Pulliam shares her daughter, Ella, 5, with her ex-husband, NFL star Ed Hartwell. The pair tied the knot in January 2016, but Hartwell filed for divorce in July, just days before Pulliam announced she was pregnant. The two finalized their divorce in 2018.

ET spoke with Pulliam in September 2020, where the actress opened up about how her whirlwind romance with James began. While appearing together on set and in the same scenes, they "just hit it off."

"It was just like easy conversation when we were working, and on set, and on downtime," she recalled. "And it just blossomed into this."

"It wasn't anything either one of us frankly were looking for," she added, "but I feel like we were both ready for it, and we're both in [the right] space in our life."

Congrats to the growing family!

