Geoffrey Owens' onscreen family has his back.

The 57-year-old actor became the subject of headlines after he was shamed for having a job at Trader Joe's, though it's now given a boost to his acting career, and helped him reconnect with his former Cosby Show co-star, Keshia Knight Pulliam.

ET helped facilitate a reunion between Owens (best known for playing Sondra Huxtable's doctor husband Elvin Tibideaux) and Pulliam (who played Rudy Huxtable on the sitcom) during his interview in New York City on Tuesday. Pulliam FaceTimed him from Atlanta, over 10 years after they last saw each other.

"You're causing quite a ruckus!" she told her former co-star.

"I didn't mean to!" Owns replied.

"Well look, I'm proud of you," Pulliam said. "As a working actor, you need to do what you have to do for your your family, and there's nothing wrong with a hard day's work."

"So you tell me -- what Trader Joe's do you work at?" Owens joked, as Pulliam cracked she hadn't applied yet. See the pair's conversation in the video player above.

Owens hasn't just been hearing from old friends lately; he also received a job offer from Tyler Perry. "That was kind of cool," Owens said. "I mean, that kind of sounded like he was saying, 'Come work with me.' I'm so, like, skeptical. Like, really? Are you actually saying come work with me? Because we've never worked together before. So, that's a very, very generous thing for him to say. And we'll see what happens with that. But that's encouraging."

And at the end of the day, the actor, who wore his Trader Joe's name tag to the interview (though he quit his job there after the photos surfaced), said he has nothing to be ashamed about.

"It's to not be ashamed of work but to be proud of whatever you do, you know?" he said. "So I deliberately brought it today, and I'm wearing it all day just to make a point that, you know, work is not something to be ashamed of, no matter what it is."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Geoffrey Owens Responds to Tyler Perry Offering Him a Job After Being Shamed for Bagging Groceries (Exclusive)

'Cosby Show' Star Geoffrey Owens Speaks Out After Being Job Shamed for Working at Grocery Store

Actors Defend 'Cosby Show' Star Geoffrey Owens After He's Seen Working at Grocery Store

Related Gallery