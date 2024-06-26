Shop
Keurig's 2-in-1 Iced Coffee Maker Is on Sale at Walmart for Less Than $60 Right Now

Keurig K-Iced Essentials
Walmart
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 5:15 PM PDT, June 26, 2024

Brew iced or hot coffee with this versatile and compact Keurig coffee maker, now on sale for $59.

If you ask us, iced coffee season is all year. However, summer is here and the sunny days are especially exciting for iced coffee lovers. Treating yourself to a refreshingly delicious cup every day can be one of the easiest ways to keep cool, but it can also cost a pretty penny.

Luckily, we found Keurig's new K-Iced brewer in Walmart's 4th of July Sale, which means a rich, full-flavored cup of iced coffee can be yours at the touch of a button — no Starbucks line required. Right now, the Keurig K-Iced Essentials single serve coffee maker is $20 off. This 2-in-1 coffee maker is available exclusively at Walmart and you can score one for just $59.

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker
Walmart

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker

Full-flavored hot coffee and refreshing iced coffee are always easy with the new Keurig. Don't miss this deal and get $20 off the K-Iced Essentials coffee maker now.

$79 $59

Shop Now

With the K-Cup Coffee Pod of your choice, the K-Iced produces a vibrant, balanced and flavorful iced coffee taste. This Keurig features a Brew Over Ice option that automatically adjusts your brew temperature, starting hotter to extract the full flavor from the pods before cooling down to minimize ice melt.

The Keurig K-Iced Essentials coffee maker also allows you to adjust the coffee strength with the Strong Brew setting. Just choose a 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup size and enjoy your favorite iced coffee drinks at home without burning a hole in your wallet. There's no telling how long Walmart's deal will last, so we recommend snagging this cool addition to your morning routine today.

For an extra jolt of savings, check out our guide to all the best Keurig deals happening right now.

