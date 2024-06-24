Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick turned the Hollywood premiere of MaXXXine into a fun family affair!

The celeb couple walked the carpet at the star-studded premiere, held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, where they were joined by their two kids -- Travis Bacon, 35, and Sosie Bacon, 32.

Bacon and his family dressed appropriately retro in honor of the 1980s setting of the horror thriller, with Bacon, 65, rocking a peachy pink suit with beige button-down and tan shoes.

Meanwhile, Sedgwick, 58, stunned in a black leather minidress with ruffled leather shoulder flairs and black tights.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon at the premiere of 'MaXXXine' held at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Travis color matched with his mom, rocking all black from head to toe -- including black hair and black boots. Sosie, on the other hand, rocked an oversized sweater (featuring Tim Curry's character, Dr. Frank-N-Furter, from The Rocky Horror Picture Show) and black and white star-covered cowboy boots.

Sosie Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon and Travis Bacon at the premiere of 'MaXXXine' held at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bacon and Sedgwick -- who have been married since 1988 and are among the most celebrated couples in showbusiness -- looked delighted and adorable to be sharing the spotlight side-by-side with their kids at the big event.

Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick are all smiles as they pose with their kids at the 'MaXXXine' premiere in Hollywood on June 24, 2024. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Monday's premiere comes just a few days after Bacon walked the carpet, solo, at the premiere of his other new film, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Bacon spoke with ET at the event, and reflected on how this year marked the 40th anniversary of his breakthrough film, Footloose -- and how it is also the anniversary of the last time he went to the Oscars.

"It was crazy. I was thinking about it -- I have never been to the Oscars since 1984," he shared, adding of that season of his life, "I was like the 'It Boy' of the year."

At the time, Bacon attended the Oscars not only as an invited guest but as presenter, handing out the award for Best Sound Effects Editing to Jay Boekelheide for The Right Stuff. He presented alongside Daryl Hannah, who had a hit of her own that year in Splash with Tom Hanks.

Kevin Bacon at the 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' premiere in June 2024. - Getty Images

Interestingly, this year also marks the 40th anniversary of the original Beverly Hills Cop -- a franchise Bacon is now a part of.

"I loved the movie when it came out, you know, I don't remember exactly where I saw it -- it was probably, I'm sure that I paid money for it, it was a big deal," he said of seeing the December 1984 release for the first time. "I sat there with strangers in the dark and my popcorn."

Additionally, Bacon's new film, MaXXXine -- in which he plays a private investigator named John Labat, is set in the mid '80s, during the height of the Nightstalker's panic.

MaXXXine -- a sequel to director Ti West's acclaimed horror films X and Pearl -- hits theaters July 5.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: