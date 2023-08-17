Kevin Federline has nothing but well-wishes for his ex-wife, Britney Spears, after the news of her split from Sam Asghari was revealed on Wednesday.

Federline's powerhouse attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan spoke with ET on Thursday, and shared his client's feelings regarding the news that Asghari had filed for divorce after one year of marriage.

"He wishes them both the best," Kaplan said. "If they reconcile, great, but hopefully it won't be a factor that makes her feel more alienated than she might otherwise be if she was still in an intact marriage."

"He wishes her the best and hopes that things work out for her for the best," Kaplan said.

With regard to any advice Federline might have for Spears amid the divorce, Kaplan said his client would suggest to Spears, "Be strong, be focused, and get good advice from those around you before making important decisions."

Spears and Federline were married in 2004 during a surprise ceremony, the same year they met at a nightclub. In 2007, the Chaotic stars' marriage ended, after they welcomed sons Jayden and Sean.

In May, Spears consented to her sons, 17-year-old Sean and 16-year-old Jayden, moving to Hawaii with Federline and his wife, Victoria Prince.

Kaplan addressed the children's move to Hawaii while speaking with ET, and said Federline and Spears' two sons are "very happy there."

"I mean, everyone in Hawaii is grieving for the horrible tragedy that was visited upon the people of Maui, and in particular the people of the Lahaina area. But aside from that, they're very happy," Kaplan shared. "They're happy with the life they have there."

Kaplan explained that Federline has tried his best to shield his kids from some of the more negative press coverage regarding their mom while they live with him.

"Kevin tries to minimize media access to them wherever possible when they're out," Kaplan said. "I think Kevin tries to give them a realistic expectation of what's always going to be out there, because of who their parents are... [he] wants to make sure that they put the best foot forward and take care of themselves."

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the "Baby One More Time" singer feels "sad and disappointed" about her sons' decision to live with Federline and Prince. The source added that Spears hopes they can "rekindle their relationship, get closer, learn from the past, and collectively work towards a brighter and healthier future someday."

As for her relationship with 29-year-old Asghari, which began in 2016, ET learned on Wednesday that Asghari filed for divorce 14 months after he and Spears tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony.

A source told ET on Wednesday, "Britney and Sam have split. She's adamant she didn't cheat. The two haven't gotten along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup."

TMZ was the first to report the news.

A source told ET that Spears is not taking the news of the split from Asghari well -- as she is still dealing with her sons' move out of California.

"Britney has not been doing well regarding her current situation with Sam. She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions," the source said. "She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on."

The source added, "She has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically, and mentally. Britney has people by her side and her immediate circle is there for her. They are rallying around her."

