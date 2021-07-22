Kevin Hart is joining the list of celebs choosing not to fly into space. On the latest episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Straight From The Hart, the Fatherhood actor revealed that he had the opportunity to head out into the universe on a space shuttle, where he would have documented the experience from start to finish, but ultimately turned it down.

"I’ve got something to tell you guys, though, and this is not a joke. You’ll never guess what I was offered. This is gonna blow your f**king mind. I was offered a seat on a shuttle to space, and the offer came with wanting to document a celebrity’s experience…. Not only did I turn it down, I said, 'You guys -- I think you have the wrong…I don’t know who…I don’t know why….,'" Hart revealed to his co-hosts, The Plastic Cup Boyz.

He continued, "They said they wanted to document my experience from start to finish and have me complete it. All around the trip and learning or whatever, they said X amount of days -- it was like 30, 45 days of spending time with a team -- and then you're looking at an hour and a half, a 60 to 90-minute trip."

While Hart didn't discuss the amount of money he was offered to take the trip, he ended up turning it down after deciding that the risk outweighed the reward.

"I said to them, 'I would love to know the record of space shuttles that made it versus the ones that didn't. What's the record of success versus non-success?' And that's my reason. That number is too close. It's not, it's not a crazy upside down number one way or the other. It's too f**king close. And that's that for me," he explained.

He did note, however, that it is something he may be up for trying once his kids are older.

"Now, if I'm on the other side of life -- if I'm 60, 65 -- my kids are a certain age. I've seen all the flowers blossom and I'd have lived life, that's something that you punctuate it with. At this point, when you’ve got these little ones -- nah, I can't f**k around with space at this point."

Ashton Kutcher also turned down a ride to space for the same reason. In a new interview with Cheddar News, Kutcher shared that his wife, Mila Kunis, convinced him to sell his ticket to space. Kutcher was set to board Richard Branson's historic flight to the edge of space on his Virgin Galactic ship before Kunis encouraged him to consider the risks of flying out to the great unknown.

"When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic," Kutcher shared. "I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight."

Like Hart, Kutcher isn't saying never though, telling the publication that he'll be going "at some point."

