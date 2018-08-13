It's a happy day for Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish!

The couple is celebrating two years of marriage on Monday, and in honor of their special day, they both took to Instagram to gush over the love they share for one another.

Hart took some time out of their family vacation in the Bahamas to kick off the lovefest by sharing a black-and-white pic from their nuptials, captioning it, "What’s understood doesn’t need to be said....You get me & I get you....I’m glad we GOT each other!!!!"

"Love u to the moon & back," he added. "Happy anniversary @enikohart #Harts."

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star also shared a video from the ceremony, which included a performance from Alicia Keys. The singer belted out a beautiful rendition of her 2003 hit, "If I Ain't Got You."

Happy Anniversary @enikohart #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Aug 13, 2018 at 8:41am PDT

Parrish's anniversary post (which featured the same video Hart shared) was equally sweet. "8.13.16 ✨ Happy Anniversary my love!" she wrote. "It’s only been 2 yrs so far and it already feels like a lifetime with you. Cheers to another year of love, light, & laughter as the HARTS! 💙"

Hart, 39, and Parrish, 33, tied the knot on Aug. 13, 2016, near Santa Barbara, California. They share one child together, 8-month-old son Kenzo. Hart also shares two kids, son Hendrix, 10, and daughter Heaven, 13, with his ex-wife, Torrei.

Congrats to the happy couple!

