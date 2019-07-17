Kevin Spacey's Criminal Sexual Assault Case Dropped

The criminal sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey has been dropped.

According to court documents obtained by ET on Wednesday, Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe dropped the actor's groping case due to the "unavailability of the complaining witness."

The news comes weeks after a man who claimed Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 dropped his lawsuit against the actor. Mitchell Garabedian, a lawyer for the man, announced in an email that the civil suit filed June 26 in Nantucket Superior Court has been voluntarily dismissed.

According to O'Keefe's press release, on Sunday, the accuser, family members and O’Keefe met in the District Attorney's office to further review the case. The case began to be diminished after the alleged victim asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to testify further when asked about reported text messages that involved Spacey.

"The complaining witness was informed that if he chose to continue to invoke his Fifth Amendment right, the case would not be able to go forward," O'Keefe said in the press release. Thus the case was dropped.

ET previously reported in November 2017 that Spacey was seeking "evaluation and treatment" after he was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by several men. Through his lawyer, Spacey has vehemently denied all these allegations.

