Kevin Spacey made an unexpected appearance in court in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Though not required, the 59-year-old actor arrived at the Nantucket District Court in a gray suit and glasses for a hearing on the case accusing him of groping a young man at a bar in Nantucket in 2016. Spacey has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery in January.

Spacey did not comment as he walked in with his lawyers, according to the Associated Press, which also reports that the actor could face up to two and a half years in jail if convicted.

During the hearing, Spacey's attorney, Alan Jackson, declared that the assault and battery case should be tossed out for "misconduct" from the prosecution and accuser's family, according to Deadline. The outlet also reports that Jackson claimed the underage accuser's old phone had his "frat boy activities" and other potential evidence erased by his mother before it was handed over to police. The next hearing has been set for July 8.

Spacey's latest hearing comes more than a year after a former Boston TV anchor accused the former House of Cards star of sexually assaulting her son, then 18, in the Club Car bar, where the teen worked as a busboy. Back in January, CBS News reported that a judge granted a prosecutor's request that Spacey be ordered to stay away from the accuser and have no contact with him.

ET previously reported in November 2017 that Spacey was seeking "evaluation and treatment" after he was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by several men. Through his lawyer, Spacey has vehemently denied all these allegations.

"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment," the actor's rep told ET in a statement. "No other information is available at this time."

