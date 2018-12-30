Kevin Spacey is back in the public eye.

The disgraced actor was spotted in public on Friday for the first time since November 2017, when his rep told ET that he would be seeking "evaluation and treatment" after sexual misconduct claims were leveled against the former House of Cards star.

Actor Anthony Rapp was the first to come forward, alleging that Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances on him when Rapp was 14. Spacey apologized to Rapp via Twitter -- writing, in part, "If I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior." -- but has denied other allegations of misconduct.

On Friday, Spacey appeared to conceal his face with a scarf and hat as he walked with books under his arm to an SUV. The sighting comes just days after he was charged with felony indecent assault and battery, stemming from an alleged 2016 encounter with an 18-year-old bus boy in a Massachusetts bar. Spacey is set to be arraigned on Jan. 7 in Nantucket District Court. ET has reached out to Spacey's rep for comment.

Splash News

While Spacey has remained under the radar for the last year, he re-emerged on social media on Monday in a bizarre video posted to his personal YouTube page. In the clip, the actor appeared in-character as House of Cards' Frank Underwood to bemoan his "impeachment without a trial" and hint at a possible return to the Netflix drama. However, ET has learned that Netflix was not involved with the video. The streaming service, which fired Spacey last fall following allegations of inappropriate behavior against Spacey from House of Cards staff, did not have a comment.

In the three-minute clip, entitled "Let Me Be Frank," Spacey carved a turkey in holiday-themed apron while speaking at length about the perils of "believing the worst without evidence."

"I can promise you this: If I didn't pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn't do," the actor said. "Now that I think of it, you never actually saw me die, did you? Conclusions can be so deceiving."

"Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with baited breath to hear me confess it all," he added. "They're just dying to have me declare that everything said is true, and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn't that be easy, if it was all so simple? Only you and I know it's never that simple, not in politics and not in life."

See more on Spacey in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kevin Spacey Teases Possible 'House of Cards' Return in Bizarre Video: 'You Never Actually Saw Me Die'

'House of Cards' Star Cody Fern Says He and Cast Had a 'Choice' to Leave After Kevin Spacey Drama (Exclusive)

Kevin Spacey Sued for Alleged Sexual Battery and Assault by Masseuse

Related Gallery