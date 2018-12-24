Is Frank Underwood about to make a comeback?

Former House of Cards star Kevin Spacey posted a bizarre video to his personal YouTube page on Monday, appearing in-character as his disgraced politician character to bemoan his "impeachment without a trial" and hint at a possible return to the Netflix drama.

In the three-minute clip, entitled "Let Me Be Frank," the actor -- doing his southern-fried Underwood accent and speaking directly to camera as his character often did -- is seen in a kitchen, carving a turkey in holiday-themed apron while he speaks at length about the perils of "believing the worst without evidence."

"You trusted me, even though you knew you shouldn't," Spacey sneers in the clip. "So we're not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back." ET has learned that Netflix was not involved with this video, and the streaming service did not have a comment.

The 59-year-old actor was fired from House of Cards last fall after allegations of inappropriate behavior from staff on the show and an accusation of sexual misconduct by actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances on him when Rapp was 14. Since then, others have come forward accusing Spacey of harassment or assault. He has denied the allegations.

The actor, who apologized to Rapp via Twitter last October -- writing, in part, "If I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior." -- checked into a treatment facility in November 2017. He was subsequently removed from the Golden Globe-nominated J. Paul Getty biopic All the Money in the World, and director Ridley Scott reshot his scenes with Christopher Plummer in the role.

The allegations against Spacey, and his unceremonious firing from House of Cards -- which teased a tombstone engraved with his character's name in a recent teaser for the show's sixth and final season -- seem to add another layer to his threatening remarks in the video.

"I can promise you this: If I didn't pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn't do," Spacey warns in the clip. "Now that I think of it, you never actually saw me die, did you? Conclusions can be so deceiving."

"Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with baited breath to hear me confess it all," he adds. "They're just dying to have me declare that everything said is true, and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn't that be easy, if it was all so simple? Only you and I know it's never that simple, not in politics and not in life."

See more on Spacey in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kevin Spacey Sued for Alleged Sexual Battery and Assault by Masseuse

'House of Cards' Teaser Reveals Fate of Kevin Spacey's Character

Robin Wright on Whether Kevin Spacey Deserves a Second Chance