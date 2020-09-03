Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are hitting the outdoors. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the NBA player were photographed enjoying an afternoon hike in the Malibu Hills this week.

Kardashian sported an all-black ensemble, which consisted of leggings, jacket, tennis shoes and a face mask with a heart on it. Her new dark locks were up in a tight top knot. Thompson, on his end, wore black shorts with a T-shirt, hat and purple Nikes.

ET learned last month that Kardashian and Thompson, who share daughter True, are officially back together after rekindling their romance amid quarantine.

X17

The pair originally split in 2019 after he was caught in two different cheating scandals, the second of which involved Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

"Khloe is doing what she feels is right for herself and her daughter, True," a source told ET amid their reconciliation, adding that Kardashian was aware that the decision would likely be met with criticism from her fans and others in her life.

"Khloe has never listened to outside voices, she’s always stayed true to her heart," the source continued. "Things with Khloe and Tristan have been great and the couple is taking this time in quarantine to really reconnect and enjoy one another.”

Their time reconnecting will be shown in the upcoming season of KUWTK. In a recent sneak peek clip, the athlete offered to let Kardashian and their daughter stay at his Los Angeles home while she got renovations done on her own house.

Watch the clip below for more from the couple.

