Khloe Kardashian is the queen of the clapback! The 36-year-old reality star took to the comments section of a recent photo of herself and her adorable 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, to throw some shade.

In the photo, Khloe is sporting a new brunette bob and a bright red pout as True grins for the camera.

"Mommy's baby FOREVA!!!" Khloe captioned the post.

Referencing Khloe's new look, one commenter wrote, "Who is that on the right?" She replied, "Your new step mother. Be nice or get grounded."

The commenter took the clapback in stride, replying, "@khloekardashian fair enough 🤷🏽‍♀️"

Khloe has been showing off lots of transformations lately. In a new sneak peek clip for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she dressed like momager Kris Jenner much to True's confusion. Watch the clip below for more.

