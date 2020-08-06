Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are preparing the prank to end all pranks! In a new sneak peek clip for the upcoming second half of season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe prepares to impersonate her momager, Kris Jenner, for what she says is the "last time."

Khloe gets heavy makeup put on, prompting producer Erin Paxton to tell her, "You look like you're about to star in a Broadway play!"

"I am," she jokingly replies.

'KUWTK'

When Scott brings Khloe's 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, into the dressing room, the little cutie seems very confused, looking up at her mom from her lap.

"It's still Mommy!" she tells her daughter while putting on a short black wig featuring Kris' signature pixie cut.

"With every Kris Jenner day we get better and better," Khloe later says in an aside interview.

Fans know from the trailer for the upcoming series that Khloe is dressing as Kris to take some fake paparazzi photos of herself drinking. In the previously released trailer, Kris talks about the photos, saying, "They're gonna release them. I must have blacked out. I have to go to rehab."

Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September on E!

The family loves pulling pranks on one another. Watch the clip below for more.

