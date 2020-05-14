Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are working together to shut down what they claim are false accusations. The exes and parents to 2-year-old True sent a cease and desist letter, obtained by ET, to Kimberly Alexander, a woman claiming Thompson is the father of her child.

The letter was sent on behalf of the former couple by attorney Marty Singer on Wednesday, asking that Alexander "immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications." In the letter, Singer confirms that Thompson did take a paternity test which ended with a negative result and he claims Alexander's own lawyers approved of it. Singer also claims that Alexander is continuing to say that Thompson "fixed" the results.

The letter also claims, "You also defamed Khloe Kardashian with a ridiculous fabricated lie that she paid off people because you 'have lots of dirt on [Tristan]' and to shut her up." Singer also alleges that Thompson agreed to a second paternity test with an AABB-accredited lab, but suggested that Alexander refused this stipulation

Accusing Alexander of wanting her "15 minutes of fame," Singer adds that if she doesn't heed the letter's warning, she will soon find herself "in court facing multi-million-dollar claims."

Meanwhile, Kardashian herself has been the subject of pregnancy rumors involving Thompson, which she recently addressed on Twitter. Check out what she had to say to her social media followers.

