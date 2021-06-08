Khloe Kardashian Responds to Commenter Who Says She Looks Like an 'Alien' Due to 'So Much Plastic Surgery'
Khloe Kardashian is speaking out. The 36-year-old reality star shared a commercial she did for a migraine medication and took the time to respond after a commenter called her out for having "so much plastic surgery," saying she "looked like an alien" and attributing this to Khloe's frequent migraines.
"Sorry you feel that way," Khloe replied to the remark. "You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence."
Khloe added that the commenter was "completely entitled" to their opinions, but noted that she didn't think they should refer to themselves "as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked."
This isn't the first time Khloe has spoken out following a comment about her appearance. Back in March, a TikTok user named Mackin Casey slammed a headline titled "Another Face of Khloe," which compared a photo of the TV personality from 2007 to present day.
"What I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone’s soul and confidence," Khloe commented at the time. "Defending someone, Especially when we don’t know one another makes me heart happy. That’s the person I am. I like to defend what is right. Thank you everyone for your sweet comments and thank you @mackincasey for being so kind 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."
Khloe also got candid about her appearance back in April when a leaked photo of her in a bikini surfaced, which she attempted to have taken down.
"The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting of doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point -- and then shares to the world -- you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared," she wrote at the time. "Regardless of who you are."
