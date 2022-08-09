Khloe Kardashian dazzled in a form-fitting black dress while leaving Nobu in Malibu on Monday night. The sighting was Khloe's first appearance since announcing on Friday that she had welcomed a son with her ex, Tristan Thompson, via a surrogate.

"Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogacy," a source said on Friday.

Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 31, announced that they were expecting their second child together in mid-July, however, a source told ET at the time that the former couple was not getting back together, following their split over Tristan's paternity scandal.

"The two aren’t together and Khloe will have the baby full time," the source shared, adding that "Khloe wants Tristan in both of the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."

Another source added, "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

The decision to have another child together came before Khloe learned that Tristan was expecting another child with Maralee Nichols in December, a rep for the Good American founder confirmed to ET at the time.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep said. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Tristan's paternity scandal, the latest in several cheating allegations against him, played out on the inaugural season of Hulu's The Kardashians earlier this year.

"I feel incredibly let down," Khloe said in the season 1 finale. "There’s nothing that can be said or done that’ll make me feel better. All of the work, the energy, the conversations, all of those bricks that we were laying down [on] this foundation all for a tornado to go through and everything just be demolished."

