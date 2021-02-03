Khloe Kardashian isn't about to let her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, get away with judging others. The sisters have been spending a lot of time together lately, recently vacationing in Turks and Caicos, and kicking off the New Year right with a self-proclaimed "Sister Boot Camp."

In January, Kim declared that the boot camp would include a plant-based diet and two workouts a day for 30 days.

Then on Tuesday, the mother of four posted a meme of herself looking very skeptical while eating, writing, "Me judging people who aren't plant based!!! JK I don't judge JK I do."

Khloe reposted the Instagram Story writing, "Listen cutie pie, you've been plant-based for a few months. Calm down, we are trying to catch up."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Story

Kim told a fan back in February 2020 that she no longer eats meat and was living on a "mostly plant-based" diet.

It's clear Khloe and Kim are teasing one another. Recently, they've been leaving lots of supportive comments on one another's posts. When Khloe shared a recent vacation snap of herself in a black bikini, showing off her stretch marks or "stripes," Kim commented, "It’s the waist for me... 👏🏼"

And when Kim posted a photo of herself in a brown bikini, perched on a balcony railing, Khloe commented, "I wish I was that balcony."

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Stretch Marks With Pride This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Stretch Marks During 'Girls Trip'

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Marital Issues to Be Covered on 'KUWTK'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Share Bday Tributes to Daughter Stormi

Related Gallery