Khloe Kardashian Tells Sister Kim to 'Calm Down' Over Her Judgmental Post

Khloe Kardashian isn't about to let her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, get away with judging others. The sisters have been spending a lot of time together lately, recently vacationing in Turks and Caicos, and kicking off the New Year right with a self-proclaimed "Sister Boot Camp."

In January, Kim declared that the boot camp would include a plant-based diet and two workouts a day for 30 days. 

Then on Tuesday, the mother of four posted a meme of herself  looking very skeptical while eating, writing, "Me judging people who aren't plant based!!! JK I don't judge JK I do." 

Khloe reposted the Instagram Story writing, "Listen cutie pie, you've been plant-based for a few months. Calm down, we are trying to catch up." 

Kim told a fan back in February 2020 that she no longer eats meat and was living on a "mostly plant-based" diet. 

It's clear Khloe and Kim are teasing one another. Recently, they've been leaving lots of supportive comments on one another's posts. When Khloe shared a recent vacation snap of herself in a black bikini, showing off her stretch marks or "stripes," Kim commented, "It’s the waist for me... 👏🏼"

And when Kim posted a photo of herself in a brown bikini, perched on a balcony railing, Khloe commented, "I wish I was that balcony." 

