If we're talking fashion, then Khloé Kardashian and her stylish wardrobe must-haves are always in the spotlight. She loves to share her super versatile looks with her fans on Instagram, often showcasing her cult-following Good American leggings and other gym staples. If you Keep Up with what this Kardashian has been wearing, odds are you've seen everything from her workout sets to her sports bras.

And if it's her shoes you've been eyeing, you're in luck: One of her tried-and-true pairs of Adidas sneakers, the beloved Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, are on sale on Amazon right now for Amazon's Black Friday Sale. These blowout savings will likely only be here until Cyber Monday so be sure you grab Khloé's workout sneakers for as low as $40 now.

Kardashian shared a photo of herself wearing leopard leggings from her brand's activewear line to an Instagram Story. And while the coordinated set was undoubtedly stylish, another prime focus of her was her gym shoes. If you've itching to find your new favorite pair of comfortable running sneakers at a super affordable price, look no further than these Adidas Cloudfoams that are definitely worth a spot in your closet.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian

The Adidas sneakers include memory foam sockliner and a Cloudfoam cushioning. The soft midsole cushioning adds comfort as you head out to a gym class or to meet your besties for brunch. This is a great time to upgrade your shoe collection for the new season, so score a new pair of running shoes while they are majorly marked down because these amazing deals will not last forever.

