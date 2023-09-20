Sales & Deals

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes on Sale for as Low as $30 Ahead of October Prime Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Khloe Kardashian Workout
RB/Bauer-Griffin
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:30 AM PDT, September 20, 2023

The adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are on sale right now for all of your fall workouts.

Kardashian shared a photo of herself wearing leopard leggings from her brand's activewear line to an Instagram Story. And while the coordinated set was undoubtedly stylish, another prime focus of her was her gym shoes. If you've been on the hunt for a pair of comfortable running sneakers before the school year begins, these Adidas Cloudfoams are worthy of a spot in your closet.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian

The Adidas sneakers include memory foam sockliner and a Cloudfoam cushioning. The soft midsole cushioning adds comfort as you head out for coffee or a casual run. This is a great time to upgrade your shoe collection for the new season, so score a new pair of running shoes while they are majorly marked down. 

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.

$75 $63

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

Style

TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes

The Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon — Starting at $14

Style

The Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon — Starting at $14

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Every Type of Workout

Best Lists

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Every Type of Workout

Shop the Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear All 2023

Best Lists

Shop the Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear All 2023

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop Ahead of October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop Ahead of October Prime Day

Gear Up for Fall With the Best Deals on Adidas Activewear and Shoes

Sales & Deals

Gear Up for Fall With the Best Deals on Adidas Activewear and Shoes

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Fall Long

Best Lists

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Fall Long

Run to the Best Adidas Ultraboost Deals on Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Run to the Best Adidas Ultraboost Deals on Amazon Right Now

Meghan Markle’s Comfy Veja Sneakers Are Available at Nordstrom

Style

Meghan Markle’s Comfy Veja Sneakers Are Available at Nordstrom

The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes: Save On Best-Selling Walking Sneakers Starting at $26

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes: Save On Best-Selling Walking Sneakers Starting at $26

Score Major Savings on lululemon's Running and Workout Sneakers

Sales & Deals

Score Major Savings on lululemon's Running and Workout Sneakers

The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes: Save On Best-Selling Walking Sneakers Starting at $26

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes: Save On Best-Selling Walking Sneakers Starting at $26

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear this Summer

Best Lists

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear this Summer

Tags: