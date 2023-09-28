The adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are on sale right now for all of your fall workouts.
Kardashian shared a photo of herself wearing leopard leggings from her brand's activewear line to an Instagram Story. And while the coordinated set was undoubtedly stylish, another prime focus of her was her gym shoes. If you've been on the hunt for a pair of comfortable running sneakers before the school year begins, these Adidas Cloudfoams are worthy of a spot in your closet.
The Adidas sneakers include memory foam sockliner and a Cloudfoam cushioning. The soft midsole cushioning adds comfort as you head out for coffee or a casual run. This is a great time to upgrade your shoe collection for the new season, so score a new pair of running shoes while they are majorly marked down.
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
