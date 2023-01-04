Khloé Kardashian has always been one to share her stylish activewear looks and other parts of her life to her fans on Instagram, often showcasing her must-have Good American leggings and other gym staples. If you've been keeping a tab on what the mom and entrepreneur has been wearing, odds are you've clocked everything from her workout sets to her sports bras. And if it's her shoes you've been eyeing, you're in luck: One of her tried-and-true pairs of Adidas sneakers, the beloved Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, are up to 43% off during Amazon's New Year Sale.

Kardashian shared a photo of herself wearing leopard leggings from her brand's activewear line to an Instagram Story. And while the coordinated set was undoubtedly stylish, another prime focus of her was her gym shoes. If you've been on the hunt for a pair of comfortable running sneakers to stick to your fitness resolutions in 2023, these Adidas Cloudfoams are worthy of a spot in your closet.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian

You can grab Khloé's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe for as low as $40. The Adidas sneakers include memory foam sockliner and a Cloudfoam cushioning. The soft midsole cushioning adds comfort as you head out for coffee or a casual run.

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

