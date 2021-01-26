True Thompson is so proud of her dad! The 2-year-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson was excited to watch her father play for the Boston Celtics on Monday night, with Khloe sharing a video of her little girl in bed watching Tristan play on TV.

"That's my daddy! That's my daddy!" she adorably shouted in a clip on Khloe's Instagram Stories as Tristan appeared on the screen. The proud dad reposted the video on his own page, writing, "Love my Tutu."

The Celtics went on to defeat the Chicago Bulls 119 to 103 on Monday night.

Last year, Tristan announced that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and had signed with the Celtics. The news came just a few months after Tristan, 29, and Khloe, 36, had reconciled and rekindled their romance.

Earlier this month, a source told ET, "Khloe and Tristan aren’t engaged and it wouldn’t make sense for an engagement to happen right now," explaining that Khloe will have to go "back and forth between Los Angeles and Boston" amid the NBA season.

"They’re doing well as a couple and continuing to focus on raising True together and be the best parents that they can be as always," the source added.

