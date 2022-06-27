Khloe Kardashian is getting lots of love on her 38th birthday. Khloe's famous family and friends, and even her new brother-in-law, Travis Barker, all took to Instagram to share sweet tributes in honor of the reality TV star as she rang in the big 3-8.

Proud momager, Kris Jenner, shared a sweet slideshow of photos of Khloe, from throwbacks of her as a child, to snaps of her alongside the Good American founder.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! I feel so blessed to get to go through this life being your mommy!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, mommy, auntie, best friend, teacher, therapist, business woman and the funniest girl I know who looks at life with such a beautiful attitude," Kris wrote. "You are kind, loving, sweet, so smart, generous beyond measure, gracious and you have incredible character. You are the strongest woman I have ever met. You constantly teach the rest of us how to handle the most difficult things that life throws your way and you do it with such grace and integrity."

"I love you more than you will ever know and I thank God each and every day for you my gorgeous girl," Kris added before wishing her daughter a happy birthday. "Happy Birthday!!!! 💞💞🥳🥳🎂🎂🙏🙏💕💕 #happybirthdaykhloé."

Kim Kardashian shared some more recent photos of the pair, showing off a slideshow of pics from this year's Met Gala, which saw her and Khloe enjoying some pizza following fashion's biggest night.

"Happy Birthday to my number #1 ride or die @khloekardashian," Kim began. "I feel so blessed to be your sister and call you my best friend! No one in this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way. Every single person that is blessed to be close to you is a better person because of you. I am so proud of your heart and how genuine you are."

"You are always true to yourself and always want what’s best for others!," Kim continued. "Your heart is so pure that I can feel all of the best energy coming your way. I love you so much and couldn’t get through this life without you ✨♾."

For Kourtney Kardashian's part, she took to her Instagram Story to share some hilarious memories alongside her sister. From glamour shots to the always-funny stunts they pulled on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney took fans down memory lane in honor of Khloe's birthday.

"We should have never given up the girl group," Kourtney wrote over a photo of the pair singing with a fox animal filter over their faces.

Instagram/kourtneykardashian

"This doesn't capture our amazing personalities," Kourtney captioned another photo of the pair, dressed in leather looks.

Instagram/kourtneykardashian

"She's always down for my ideas," Kourtney wrote over another video, which featured a funny KUWTK moment alongside her, Khloe and their mom, Kris. "And has the utmost patience with me."

Adding, "I learned any cursing I know from her."

Instagram/kourtneykardashian

Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker, also wished his new sister-in-law a happy birthday, writing, "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian," over a photo of him, Kourtney, Kris and Khloe, he shared on his Instagram Story Monday.

He also sent Khloe a box of yellow roses, with a sweet message from him, Kourtney and their children.

Instagram/travisbarker

"Happy Birthday, Khloe" the note attached to the flowers began. "We love you so much and hope you have the best day ever. Love, Travis, Kourtney, Atiana, Landon, Alabama, Penelope, Mason and Reign."

Instagram/travisbarker

Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble also wished Khloe a happy birthday, sharing some never-before-seen snaps of him and Khloe dancing and flicking it up for the cameras.

"Happpppppy 20th birthday wonderful lady ….sending big love , & keep being great," Corey captioned the post. "Cheers to many more decades of good health , love and fun ❤️ @khloekardashian."

Khloe's bestie, Malika Haqq, also paid tribute to KoKo, sharing a steamy shot of the youngest Kardashian sister, with a sweet message about Khloe's strength.

"LOOK AT THIS BEAUTY! Noise does not define you, in fact it can’t even change your beautiful soul. A rare diamond. A precious stone, that may not always get the appraisal it deserves…But I see how you continue to hold your value," Malika wrote. "I am so proud of the woman, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, business partner and over all loving spirit that you are. To know you, is to love you. And you are so very loved. Happy Birthday Khloe Alexandra Kardashian💋 @khloekardashian."

Malika shared more snaps of the pair on her Instagram Story, including some sweet throwbacks of the two to mark their years-long friendship.

For more on Khloe, check out the video below.

