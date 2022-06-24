Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her 'Big Turn-On,' and the Best Way to Flirt With Her
Watch Khloé Kardashian Cry Mascara Tears While Eating Spicy Wings
Dani Hampson’s Family Pays Tribute After She Died on Her and Tom…
Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split (Source)
Bre Tiesi Responds to Internet’s Reaction to Her Pregnancy With …
Niece Waidhofer, Model and Influencer, Dead at 31
Denise Richards Joins OnlyFans After 18-Year-Old Daughter Sami S…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky on Why They’ll Never Renew Th…
NeNe Leakes and Ray J Clash in 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition'…
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen React to Daughter Sami Joining…
Jeff Goldblum on 'Great' and 'Trippy' Reunion With OG 'Jurassic …
Watch Kim Kardashian Scold Sons During 'Tonight Show' Interview …
'AGT': Hypnotic Lebanese Dance Crew Gets Sofia Vergara's Golden …
Prince William and Kate Middleton React to Their First Official …
EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Amy Adams' Daughters Had a P…
Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Show Off Her Impressive Dance Skills
Simone Biles Admits She’s Surprised By the Support She Got Amid …
'The Bachelorette': Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Call Luke P. a '…
Nick Cannon Tearfully Announces His 5-Month-Old Son Zen Died Fro…
Khloé Kardashian is dishing about what turns her on. The 37-year-old reality star appeared on the YouTube series Hot Ones, and admitted that one simple compliment could go a long way in winning her heart.
While sampling chicken wings with Khloé, Hot Ones host Sean Evans couldn't help but bring up the Good American cofounder's pantry, which she showed off in March during an interview with Poosh -- and little did he know her response would be so cheeky.
"By far the most organized and impressive kitchen pantry I've ever seen in my life," the host told Khloé, who was dressed in head-to-toe pink, and grinning at his compliment.
"I don't know if you're flirting with me but that's the best flirting you could ever give me," she responded. "Complimenting my pantry? Sure, whatever you want, you're gonna get after this, OK?"
Khloé then quipped: "I love a good organized anything. It's a big turn-on for me."
Perhaps that's what connected Khloé to her new private equity investor beau, whom a source confirmed to ET earlier this week that she is dating after being introduced to by her sister, Kim Kardashian, months ago at a dinner party.
"They clicked and hit it off," the source said of Khloé and her mystery man. "Khloé is in a good head space and things are going well for her."
Khloé's newfound romance comes following her official split from Tristan Thompson -- with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter True -- after years of on-off dating. The former couple broke up after it was revealed the NBA player fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while still dating Khloé.
"I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world," Khloé said of the situation during a confessional on Hulu's The Kardashians. "A courtesy would be not doing it, but fine, if you do it, you’re not even going to give me a f**king heads up before the rest of the world? It’s just an additional slap in my face. It’s humiliating. I’m embarrassed."
Earlier this month, Khloé shut down rumors that she's dating another NBA star after her split from Tristan.
"Definitely NOT True !!!" she commented on a fan post that wondered if the rumors were true while sending well wishes to Khloé. "I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile."
RELATED CONTENT:
Khloe Kardashian Is Dating a Private Equity Investor
Khloe Kardashian Addresses Rumor She's Dating Another NBA Player
Khloe Kardashian Faints Amid Tristan Thompson Paternity Scandal