Maralee Nichols is revealing the special meaning behind her son's name.

Nichols, who welcomed a child with Tristan Thompson on December 1, told ET she named their son Theo.

"Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, 'Gift from God.' I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat, I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe," Nichols shared with ET. "I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing."

While a paternity test has confirmed that Thompson is the father of the 31-year-old personal trainer's child, in Theo's birth certificate, obtained by ET Wednesday, it was revealed that the NBA player was not listed as the father. While Nichols was listed as Theo's mother, the father portion was left blank.

"Tristan’s name was not on the birth certificate because he was not present at Theo’s birth," Nichols explained.

Nichols' statement comes shortly after she claimed that Thompson has done "nothing" to support their son.

A representative for Nichols previously told ET, "Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son, nor has he provided any financial assistance."

Back in December, Thompson, who is already a dad to Prince, 5, who he shares with ex, Jordan Craig and True, 3, who he fathered with Khloe Kardashian, was named as the subject of a paternity lawsuit by Nichols.

After denying that he was Theo's father, Thompson later revealed, following a paternity test, that he is in fact the father of Nichols' son.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Thompson wrote on an Instagram Story at the time. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He continued, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly."

Thompson also publicly apologized to Kardashian, who he was still dating at the time Theo was conceived.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he continued. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

A source recently told ET that a romantic reconciliation between the pair seems highly unlikely.

"Tristan of course wants Khloe back, but Khloe's mindset is 'Once a player, always a player,'" the source said. "She sees that very clearly now, and it would take a miracle for them to get back together at this point."

