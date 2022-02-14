Maralee Nichols is setting the record straight about Tristan Thompson's involvement in their newborn son's life.

A representative for Nichols tells ET, "Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance." ET has reached out to Thompson's rep for comment.

Nichols' statement comes after The Sun reported that Thompson is set to pay $120,000 a month in child support to the mothers of his children, Nichols included. The report states that the 30-year-old NBA player is allegedly going to fork over $40,000 a month to Jordan Craig, Khloe Kardashian and Nichols.

Thompson is a father to three children -- Prince, 5, who shares with Craig, True, 3, who he fathered with Kardashian, and a 2-month-old son with Nichols, whose name is currently unknown.

Back in December, Thompson was named as the subject of a paternity lawsuit with Nichols. After denying that he was the father of the 31-year-old personal trainer's son, Thompson later revealed, following a paternity test, that he is in fact the father of Nichols' son, who was born in December 2021.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Thompson wrote on an Instagram Story at the time. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He continued, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly."

Thompson also publicly apologized to Kardashian.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he continued. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

While Thompson reportedly wants to win Kardashian back, a source previously told ET that it "would take a miracle."

"Tristan of course wants Khloe back, but Khloe's mindset is 'Once a player, always a player,'" the source said. "She sees that very clearly now, and it would take a miracle for them to get back together at this point."

For Kardashian, the source told ET the that 37-year-old reality TV star is "ready to write a new chapter" in her life and that chapter is being written in the gym.

"Khloe has been working out with her sisters incessantly," the source shared. "She is following a diet routine and continuing to work on her revenge body. She is in a great, healthy space both physically, mentally, and spiritually. She feels her strongest when she is in a good workout routine and it's her own way of detoxifying multiple aspects of her life, including any drama with Tristan."

