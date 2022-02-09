Tristan Thompson is enjoying time with his daughter, True.

Tristan took to his Instagram Story Wednesday to share a sweet snap of him and the 3-year-old, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian, just weeks after he admitted to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols.

In the pic, True sits on her dad's lap as he holds her close. The father-daughter duo are all smiles, with Tristan leaving two red heart emojis over the photo.

Instagram/tristanthompson

Back in December, Tristan was named as the subject of a paternity lawsuit with Maralee. After denying that he was the father of the 31-year-old personal trainer's son, Tristan later revealed, following a paternity test, that he is in fact the father of Maralee's son, who was born in December 2021. He also publicly apologized to Khloe on Instagram.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," he said in a statement. "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

Khloe and Tristan have had an on-off romance since 2016, which has included several cheating allegations against the NBA star, including the most recent one with Maralee.

Prior to the news of this latest instance, a source told ET that Khloe and Tristan were taking a big step in their relationship.

"Khloe and Tristan were in a good place before the news about Maralee being pregnant came out and had plans to move in together," the source says. "Tristan has since pulled out of escrow on his house in Encino, California, that he was in the process of selling, and is no longer moving in with Khloe."

Another source previously told ET that pair are only in touch in regard to their daughter, True.

"Khloe has been spending time with her sisters and family, working out, eating healthy, and focusing on her mind, body and soul," said the source, describing her relationship with Tristan as strained. "She's getting back on her A-game."

