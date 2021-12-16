As the founder of the size-inclusive fashion brand Good American -- which has taken on everything from denim and shoes to ultra-cozy loungewear -- Khloe Kardashian knows a thing or two about cool and comfortable fashion. Case in point: her Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has always been one to share her stylish activewear looks and other parts of her life to her fans on Instagram, often showcasing her must-have Good American leggings and other gym staples. If you've been keeping a tab on what the mom and entrepreneur has been wearing, odds are you've clocked everything from her workout sets to her sports bras. And if it's her shoes you've been eyeing, you're in luck: One of her tried-and-true pairs of Adidas sneakers is discounted at Amazon right now.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian

Last year, Kardashian shared a photo of herself wearing leopard leggings from her brand's activewear line to an Instagram Story. And while the coordinated set was undoubtedly stylish, another prime focus of her was her gym shoes. Perhaps you've been on the hunt for a pair of comfortable running sneakers to wear for your daily running outfit. Or maybe you want a celebrity-approved shoe to up your gym looks. Either way, these are worthy of a spot on your closet.

Right now, you can grab these shoes (which are usually available for $70) for as low as $38 at Amazon. Grab them for yourself to add to your workout wardrobe. These Adidas Originals sneakers include memory foam sockliner and a Cloudfoam cushioning, so if there's anyone who likes to go on easy, everyday runs, these are for you.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to check out the Khloe Kardashian-approved Adidas sneakers below.

