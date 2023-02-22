Shopping

Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning with the Best Robot Vacuum Deals on Roomba, Shark, Eufy and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon
iRobot

With spring on the way, you're probably looking for a convenient way to keep your hardwood floors clean from dirt and other debris you may track inside. If you've been waiting for the right time to start spring cleaning early and save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has major discounts ﻿on robot vacuum cleaners from top brands like Roomba and Shark.

The crowd-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon's best deals up to 37% off. Start cleaning your home smarter with the iRobot Roomba 692 that not only grabs dirt from carpets and hard floors, but also navigates under and around furniture, and along edges. Marked down from $300, you can save more than $100 on this best-selling Roomba. 

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

The sleek vacuum works on carpet, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.

$300$189

Robot vacuums are an indispensable tool for anyone looking to simplify their cleaning process. They can be programmed to fit your needs and seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Some even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another task off your hands. Many of the robot vacuums we found also support Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can tell it exactly where to clean up dog hair, messy spills, and extra dusty corners. 

Ahead, get ready for spring and make cleaning the house a breeze with the best robot vacuums on sale at Amazon now.  

The Best Amazon Robot Vacuum Deals 

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum

Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.

$700$410
iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

This robot vacuum does it all by automatically cleaning multiple times a day and emptying its bin for you. It also comes with a smart mop with precision cleaning for your hard surfaces.

$1,250$1,199
iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle
iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle
Amazon
iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum and Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle

With 40x the suction power, the superior 3-Stage Cleaning System lifts, loosens, then eliminates debris and pet hair from deep within your carpets. The Braava jet m6 mop has Precision Jet Spray to help tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease.

$1,600$1,160
iRobot Braava Jet M6
iRobot Braava Jet m6
Amazon
iRobot Braava Jet M6

This Braava jet m6 robot will mop your kitchen floor better than other cleaning tools. The m6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently. If the battery runs low, it will recharge and begin cleaning again.

$500$314
Shark AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Amazon
Shark AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base

Give yourself one less chore to do. This model from Shark also empties itself using its true HEPA filtration capturing 99.97% of dust and allergens and keeping your floors clean for a fraction of the effort.

$650$490
iRobot Roomba i4+ with Alexa Echo Dot
iRobot Roomba i4+ with Alexa Echo Dot
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i4+ with Alexa Echo Dot

Shop this iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO vacuum as it is currently 36% off, while supplies last. Plus, it comes with the Alexa Echo Dot. 

$650$419
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation
Amazon
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation

Get complete and efficient cleaning with the IQ navigation feature on this Shark robot vacuum.

 

 

$600$425
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.

$350$300
iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum

Clean your home smarter with this iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum using Google Assistant and Alexa.

$350$280
Manvins Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Amazon
Manvins Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

This Robot Vacuum works double duty: It can mop, too! It is enabled with WiFi/Bluetooth, has a self-charging feature and uses tangle-free, strong suction.

$700$152
eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S
eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S
Amazon
eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S

For those with pets, clean your floors with twin turbine technology that is said to pick up 57% more pet hair. The intelligent vacuum will map your floors so you'll always know where it's cleaning. 

$229$140
iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot Roomba j7
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7

The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past.

$600$510

RELATED CONTENT:

Samsung's Top-Rated Cordless Stick Vacuum Is On Sale for 2023

Best Robot Vacuums to Buy In 2023: Top Cleaners for Wood and Carpet

Spring Cleaning Starts Early: Shop the Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums

Best iPad Deals: Get the 2021 Model for Record Low Price at Amazon

The Best Top-Rated Air Purifiers at Amazon: Levoit, Honeywell & More

Save Up to $1,130 on Nolah Mattresses With Our Exclusive Code

Chris Hemsworth's At-Home Workout Essentials Are $70 Off Right Now

Instant Pot Deals: Save Up to 31% On Best-Selling Kitchen Essentials

 