With spring on the way, you're probably looking for a convenient way to keep your hardwood floors clean from dirt and other debris you may track inside. If you've been waiting for the right time to start spring cleaning early and save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has major discounts on robot vacuum cleaners from top brands like Roomba and Shark.

The crowd-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon's best deals up to 37% off. Start cleaning your home smarter with the iRobot Roomba 692 that not only grabs dirt from carpets and hard floors, but also navigates under and around furniture, and along edges. Marked down from $300, you can save more than $100 on this best-selling Roomba.

Robot vacuums are an indispensable tool for anyone looking to simplify their cleaning process. They can be programmed to fit your needs and seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Some even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another task off your hands. Many of the robot vacuums we found also support Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can tell it exactly where to clean up dog hair, messy spills, and extra dusty corners.

Ahead, get ready for spring and make cleaning the house a breeze with the best robot vacuums on sale at Amazon now.

The Best Amazon Robot Vacuum Deals

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Save money on the iRobot Roomba i7 robot vacuum and it'll save you time. This robot vacuum pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction. $700 $410 Shop Now

iRobot Braava Jet M6 Amazon iRobot Braava Jet M6 This Braava jet m6 robot will mop your kitchen floor better than other cleaning tools. The m6 robot helps you tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease with its Precision Jet Spray. Using its Smart Maps, the vacuum learns the layout of your home so it can clean and navigate efficiently. If the battery runs low, it will recharge and begin cleaning again. $500 $314 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $300 Shop Now

eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S Amazon eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S For those with pets, clean your floors with twin turbine technology that is said to pick up 57% more pet hair. The intelligent vacuum will map your floors so you'll always know where it's cleaning. $229 $140 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past. $600 $510 Shop Now

Get More Deals Like These -- Right in Your Inbox! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Samsung's Top-Rated Cordless Stick Vacuum Is On Sale for 2023

Best Robot Vacuums to Buy In 2023: Top Cleaners for Wood and Carpet

Spring Cleaning Starts Early: Shop the Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums

Best iPad Deals: Get the 2021 Model for Record Low Price at Amazon

The Best Top-Rated Air Purifiers at Amazon: Levoit, Honeywell & More

Save Up to $1,130 on Nolah Mattresses With Our Exclusive Code

Chris Hemsworth's At-Home Workout Essentials Are $70 Off Right Now

Instant Pot Deals: Save Up to 31% On Best-Selling Kitchen Essentials