Kid Rock has been replaced as grand marshal of Saturday's Nashville Christmas Parade, following his controversial comments about Joy Behar.

The musician will be replaced at the parade by James Shaw Jr., who tackled the gunman during a shooting at a Nashville-area Waffle House in April.

Rock made headlines after calling Behar a "b**ch" during a live appearance on Fox & Friends on Friday morning. “People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct and I would say, you know, love everybody,” he said, before adding, “Except, I’d say, screw that Joy Behar b**ch.”

A flustered Steve Doocy apologized on-air for Rock's remarks, though the singer held his ground. "I did apologize for language,” Rock said. “Not the sentiment.”

WOW -- Kid Rock says "screw that Joy Behar bitch," prompting @SteveDoocy to repeatedly apologize on his behalf. (The crowd cheered Kid Rock's remark.) pic.twitter.com/R4J4CDW1Du — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 30, 2018

Behar responded to Rock on The View. "All I can say is, this b**ch and these b**ches would be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” she said. "What is it about me that he feels the need to say that though? Who am I? I'm just a comedian on a show. Why doesn't he go after the big shots?"

.@JoyVBehar responds to Kid Rock's comments about her said on Fox News this morning: “This bitch and these bitches will be happy to have you on the show and have a beer." https://t.co/f8u2wc159Spic.twitter.com/UuKDTWryGK — The View (@TheView) November 30, 2018

Rock issued his own statement on Facebook, pointing out that Behar had criticized him, Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin for visiting President Donald Trump at the White House in 2017. “Mess with the bull, you get the horns. End of story,” he wrote. “I apologized for cursing on live TV, I will not for my sentiment nor do I expect an apology from her or anyone else who has choice words for me or doesn’t like me.”

Behar has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and when Myself, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent visited The... Posted by Kid Rock on Friday, November 30, 2018

Shaw, meanwhile, couldn't be more thrilled with his new gig, as he tweeted about the "exciting news" on Friday.

Just got some really exciting news!!!!! — James Shaw Jr. (@JamesShawJr9) November 30, 2018

Parade starting soon, see you there.... — James Shaw Jr. (@JamesShawJr9) December 1, 2018

