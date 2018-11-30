The ladies of The View are firing back at Kid Rock after he called co-host Joy Behar “a b**ch” on live TV.

Rock’s comment -- which was prefaced by a call for civility in politics -- was made on Fox & Friends Friday morning to Steve Doocy, who was reporting from the 47-year-old singer’s Nashville, Tennessee, steakhouse.

“People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct and I would say, you know, love everybody,” Rock said, before adding, “Except, I’d say, screw that Joy Behar b**ch.”

Doocy quickly shut Rock down, exclaiming, “You cannot say that.”

"I mean lady,” Rock amended.

“We apologize for that,” Doocy said to the camera. “Listen, she’s just got a different point of view than you do.”

Rock acquiesced that point, before saying that he would “maybe” go on The View to “hash out” their differences.

“Aside from joking, which I was, it’s just go out, you know, and hash it out with people and have your thoughts and ideas, but be able to still go have a beer with somebody,” Rock reasoned. “Just say, ‘Hey, we all love this country and let’s have different ideas, but try to move forward and be more together and realize, at the end of the day, we’re all Americans.'"

“We are all Americans. How great was that?” Doocy applauded, before thanking Rock for his hospitality and asking for an explicit apology for the language he used.

“I did apologize for language,” Rock said. “Not the sentiment.”

“Well, we don’t feel that way,” Doocy corrected. “We apologize for both.”

The shot cut back to the Fox & Friends studio, where co-host Brian Kilmeade quickly proclaimed, “I know where I’m going in Nashville! I’m going right there. That place looks fantastic… I could see those two on Fox Nation every day.”

Fellow co-host Ainsley Earhardt agreed that Rock and Doocy were “very entertaining,” before issuing an apology of her own.

“We do need to apologize,” she said. “We don’t feel that way about Joy Behar. We don’t condone that language.”

WOW -- Kid Rock says "screw that Joy Behar bitch," prompting @SteveDoocy to repeatedly apologize on his behalf. (The crowd cheered Kid Rock's remark.) pic.twitter.com/R4J4CDW1Du — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 30, 2018

Over on The View, co-host Sunny Hostin praised Behar before declaring, “You come for one of us, you come for all of us, Kid Rock.”

"All I can say is, this b**ch and these b**ches would be happy to have you on the show and have a beer,” Behar responded.

Guest co-host Ana Navarro proclaimed that she’d be “happy to hash it out with him, but he’s going to have to do better than beer.”

“If he’s going to call you a b**ch, the least he can do is show up here with Blue Label,” Navarro quipped. “If not, I don’t want anything.”

Meanwhile, Abby Huntsman praised Doocy’s reaction to Rock’s comment.

“That’s a show I used to anchor and I thought the way he handled it right in that moment to apologize and admit that this should not be said,” Huntsman said. “I’ve been in those moments when someone called President Obama a racist on the air and you have to react in those moments because that doesn’t represent who you are. It’s important to point out that they handled it well.”

"What is it about me that he feels the need to say that though?" Behar questioned. "Who am I? I'm just a comedian on a show. Why doesn't he go after the big shots?"

“You’re a very powerful voice in this country,” co-host Meghan McCain explained. “But I want to say, first, I don't agree with calling any woman a b**ch for having a political opinion. People do it to me all the time. I don't agree with that."

Despite that, McCain said she was “surprised” by Rock’s comments.

"I have had many interactions with [Rock]... He's a big Republican. He actually did something with Sean Penn where he was talking about bringing the country together,” McCain said. “So this is very off-tone for where he's been and I'm very surprised by it.”

“I agree, you come for one of us, you come for all of us at this table. Hands down. I love you, Joy. You know that,” McCain added. “… I don’t think it’s appropriate what he said.”

“You know what’s great? Fox had to apologize for something,” Behar quipped, before thanking McCain for her comment.

.@JoyVBehar responds to Kid Rock's comments about her said on Fox News this morning: “This bitch and these bitches will be happy to have you on the show and have a beer." https://t.co/f8u2wc159Spic.twitter.com/UuKDTWryGK — The View (@TheView) November 30, 2018

Watch the video for more on The View:

