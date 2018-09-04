The ladies of The View are praising their co-host, Meghan McCain.

The 33-year-old was noticeably absent from Tuesday's season 22 premiere of the long-running talk show as she's still mourning the death of her father, former U.S. senator John McCain, who died on Aug. 25 after a battle with brain cancer.

During Tuesday's program, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and new co-host Abby Huntsman marveled over Meghan and the emotional eulogy she gave during her father's funeral service in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

"Meghan is spending time with her family," Whoopi explained. "It was quite an emotional farewell. Meghan was extraordinary talking about him."

"It was just so moving to see our friend and colleague rise to that occasion," added Sunny, who attended the funeral. "We all know she's devastated by the passing of her father but, boy, she said during her eulogy, those of you who didn't see it, she said John McCain told her [to] show them how tough you are and, my God, she showed everyone how tough she is. I loved it."

Abby also weighed in, explaining that Meghan having to say farewell to her father was "the hardest thing she has ever been through."

"Meghan is like a sister to me," she shared. "Her dad was her best friend, her dad was everything. I was so proud of her. It was like her dad had passed the torch to her. She was now speaking for the family."

"He was willing to give his life for this country," she continued. "And that is a love for this country that very few people have."

As ET previously reported, John died at the age of 81 at his home in Arizona, surrounded by his family. Hear highlights from Meghan's touching speech to her father in the video below.

