Abby Huntsman Named Co-Host of 'The View'

Welcome to The View, Abby Huntsman!

ABC announced on Tuesday that the 32-year-old TV personality will be joining the award-winning talk show's upcoming 22nd season as co-host.

Huntsman began her professional journalism career at ABC, and most recently worked for Fox News, where she served as an anchor and host of Fox & Friends Weekend.

"I couldn't be more be excited to return to my professional roots at ABC News," Huntsman said in a statement. "I look forward to adding my own point of view to the most interesting and successful talk show on television today. Joining the women at The View really is a dream come true!"

ABC

Huntsman -- the daughter of Jon Huntsman, Jr., the current U.S. Ambassador to Russia -- will join returning moderator Whoopi Goldberg, along with panelists Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain. ABC also revealed a few of the guests for the new season, which include Wendy Williams, Kristen Bell, Taraji P. Henson, Mariska Hargitay and Jane Fonda.

"We have an exciting season ahead of us and are thrilled to welcome Abby Huntsman to The View," the show's senior executive producer, Hilary Estey McLoughlin, said in a statement. "She brings her unique life and professional experiences and has a smart, relatable and distinctive point of view on everything from pop culture to politics to parenthood."

"We can't wait to return to the Hot Topics table with Abby joining our panel of incredibly talented women," she added, "whose diverse voices have always played a significant role in the national conversation."

Season 22 of The View kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 4. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear the emotional tribute McCain shared in honor of her father, Sen. John McCain, who died over the weekend after a battle with brain cancer.

