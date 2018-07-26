Meghan McCain Responds to Sherri Shepherd Telling Her to ‘Lighten Up’ on ‘The View’

Meghan McCain isn’t impressed with Sherri Shepherd’s critique of her work on The View.

The 33-year-old conservative co-host appeared on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she replied to Shepherd’s comments made on the same show earlier in the week.

“I was super bummed out when I saw her saying that,” McCain said. “She said I need to lighten up. You know, the view it’s a tough show that’s really politically heavy. We’re a news show now. It’s not the show that she once hosted. Right now, and not to make this too heavy, but in Trump’s America, we should not be telling women to lighten up. It’s a serious time. We can take things seriously.”

After McCain gave a similar response to Shepherd’s comments on Twitter, Shepherd replied, “@MeghanMcCain my response to @Andy on #WWHL wasn’t intended to be anything but constructive. We have talked at length privately & I’ve been nothing but supportive of you & everyone who has co-hosted @TheView – If I came across as not being supportive of you, that wasn’t my intent. I can’t control how my words are reinterpreted for tabloids and gossip blogs – I can only take ownership of my intent and my truth - #supporterofwomen.”

On Wednesday’s WWHL, McCain also addressed some other hot-button topics from The View, including her on-camera beefs with Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg’s recent fight with Judge Jeanine Pirro.

“I have to say, Joy and I are like drinking buddies and I genuinely have so much affection for her,” McCain said. “I really am over this feuding of Meghan and Joy. We fight like boxers and then we get out of the match and we pump gloves and we’re good.”

Of the Whoopi incident, McCain noted she wasn’t backstage when Whoopi and Jeanine had their confrontation, but she passionately defended her co-host.

“It is really hard not to love Whoopi Goldberg. She’s really fair. I sit diagonal from her every day. She’s a really fair, open person,” McCain said. “She’s been very open to my politics. I just thought it was unfortunate that Judge Jeanine didn’t see what I see in her every day. She’s a wonderful co-host. She’s very open to hearing the other side.”

For more from the incident on The View, watch the clip below:

