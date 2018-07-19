Whoopi Goldberg Kicks Jeanine Pirro Off 'The View' After Intense Shouting Match -- Watch

Things got heated on The View.

Whoopi Goldberg admitted to losing her cool during the ABC daytime talk show's "Political View" segment on Thursday's episode. Judge Jeanine Pirro went on-air to promote her new book, Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy, and got into an intense exchange with the 62-year-old host while discussing their political opinions.

Goldberg, who has been critical of Donald Trump, reacted to the guest telling her that she had "Trump Derangement Syndrome" by saying, "There have been a lot of people in office that I didn't agree with, but I have never, ever seen anything like this."

"I've never seen anybody whip up such hate. I've never seen anybody be so dismissive," Goldberg passionately told Pirro. "And clearly you don't watch this show. You don't know that I suffer from that, what I suffer from is the inability to figure out how to fix this. That's my issue."

Pirro and Goldberg then had a back-and-forth argument when the author brought up victims of violence committed by illegal immigrants. Their exchange came to a sudden halt when Goldberg sternly told Pirro to leave.

"Say goodbye, goodbye. I'm done," Goldberg stated.

Following the commercial break, the Sister Act star apologized for her on-air behavior.

"So you saw me do something that I very rarely do, I very rarely lose my cool and I'm not proud of it. I don't like it," she told the cameras at the end of the show. "But I also don't like being accused of being hysterical because that's one of the things I try not to be on this show."

Last month, Goldberg made her opinions known to ET about Roseanne Barr's shot at redemption after her racist tweets resulted in her show, Roseanne, getting canceled. Watch the video below to hear her thoughts.

ET has reached out to The View and both Goldberg and Pirro's reps for comment.

RELATED CONTENT:

Whoopi Goldberg on Roseanne Barr's Chances for a Comeback After Racist Tweet (Exclusive)

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Roseanne Barr for Retweeting 'Horrific' Altered Photo of Her on Twitter

Jordan Peele Says Whoopi Goldberg Inspired His Filmmaking Ambitions

Related Gallery