Abby Huntsman hopes her dad's diagnosis is a warning to others.

The View co-host revealed on Thursday's episode that her father, Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr., was recently treated for skin cancer. After she found out about her dad's melanoma, Meghan McCain was the first person she called.

"Meghan was the first person that I called, and honestly Meghan, I don't know how you did it," Huntsman said on the show, tearing up. "This is a completely different situation, but like, this is real life, and you always say, 'Do I cry too much on the show?' No, you don't cry too much on the show, because this is who you are, this is life, and we don't love anyone more than our own family. So hang on tight to the people that you love, and go get yourself checked out."

"He's about the most positive person you'll ever met," Huntsman added of her father, who was given a stage 1 diagnosis with a positive prognosis, since it was caught early.

McCain's father, Sen. John McCain, died two months ago, after his own battle with cancer. The McCain family announced just a few days before his death in August that he had decided to discontinue medical treatment. He was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, called a glioblastoma, in 2017.

During her first day back on The View after her father's death, McCain tearfully thanked Hunstman and her other co-hosts for their support.

“Whoopi, my father loved you. He loved you. And I love you,” she told her fellow TV personality, who got up to give her a hug. “This woman has let me cry in her dressing room all year last year. I would go in her dressing room and she'd let me cry on her shoulder. She wears white blouses and I would ruin them all the time. Your daughter and her friends are my sisters. You are my family. You wanted me to come back here which is why I am here.”

“Abby, when my father first got diagnosed, I got wasted with you and I drank so much and then I threw up and her sister helped hold my hair back,” McCain continued. “Nicole, you are a caregiver and I met you on this show and you prayed with me backstage. You are a true friend and I love you so much. I don't know why I'm so emotional.”

