Meghan McCain broke down in tears during her first day back on The View while expressing her love and respect for the women on the show.



“Whoopi, my father loved you. He loved you. And I love you,” she told her fellow TV personality, who got up to give her a hug. “This woman has let me cry in her dressing room all year last year. I would go in her dressing room and she'd let me cry on her shoulder. She wears white blouses and I would ruin them all the time. Your daughter and her friends are my sisters. You are my family. You wanted me to come back here which is why I am here.”



“Abby, when my father first got diagnosed I got wasted with you and I drank so much and then I threw up and her sister helped hold my hair back,” McCain continued. “Nicole, you are a caregiver and I met you on this show and you prayed with me backstage. You are a true friend and I love you so much. I don't know why I'm so emotional.”



The 33-year-old also commented on the divisive political climate that America currently finds itself embroiled in.



“I just want us to follow my father, we are Americans and never surrender," she said. “We can never surrender what is happening in the country right now. I know people are scared. We do not surrender. I am not surrendering. You don't do it either and you have to join me in not surrendering. I am still here fighting and I want all of you to fight with me.”



Meghan took a break from the show to mourn the death of her father, John McCain, who died on Aug. 25 following a long battle with brain cancer. At his funeral, Meghan delivered a powerful eulogy paying tribute to her father’s integrity and reputation, not to mention subtly taking aim at President Donald Trump’s polarizing brand of politics.

"The America of John McCain is generous and welcoming and bold. She is resourceful and confident and secure. She meets her responsibilities. She speaks quietly because she is strong. America does not boast because she has no need," she said at the service. "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.”



