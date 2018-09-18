Understandably, Meghan McCain is still reeling from the death of her father, late Arizona senator John McCain.

Meghan's close friend, television host and political commentator S.E. Cupp, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, and gave an update on how she's been doing. Meghan, who joined The View last October as a co-host, did not appear on the show's season 22 premiere on Sept. 4.

“She’s OK," Cupp said, sharing that she just spoke with Meghan that day. "She’s still working through it. She’s taking a leave before she comes back into it all.”

"It's been really, really hard on her," she added.

Cupp, 39, also shared that Cohen had been "really good" to Meghan and her family since the late senator's death.

"Oh, I'm crazy about her, yeah," Cohen replied.

Meghan, 33, broke into tears while giving a eulogy at her father's funeral earlier this month. McCain died at age 81 on Aug. 25 after losing his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

"John McCain was not defined by prison, by the Navy, by the Senate, by the Republican Party, or by any single one of the deeds in his absolutely extraordinary life," Meghan tearfully said. "John McCain was defined by love."

"The best of John McCain, the greatest of his titles and the most important of his roles, was father," she continued. "I love you, Dad."

