It's almost slime season! The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are set to make their return on March 7. Nate Burleson, co-host of CBS Mornings and CBS Sports analyst and digital superstar, Charli D’Amelio, will host the event, which promises to pack on the star power, and of course, the slime. The show will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2.

For the first time ever, the KCAs will take place live from the Microsoft Theater and will celebrate fan-favorite stars from television, movies, sports, music and more. Fans will continue to have control, as they enter a magical surreal world. This year’s show will also feature extreme logic-defying stunts, wild celebrity collaborations and games, magical illusions and tricks, interactive moments within the Nickverse and epic slimings.

Ahead of the big night, ET has a look at the nominees for some of the biggest categories, including Favorite Movie, Favorite Movie Actor and Favorite Movie Actress.

See which one of your favorite stars and films made the cut:

Favorite Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Adam

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hocus Pocus 2

Jurassic World Dominion

Monster High The Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Dominion)

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 2)

Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam, The Adam Project)

Tom Cruise (Capt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, Top Gun: Maverick)

Favorite Movie Actress

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

Letitia Wright (Shuri, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)

Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson, Hocus Pocus 2)

