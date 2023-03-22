Kiefer Sutherland isn't saying no to reprising the role of Jack Bauer. ET spoke to Sutherland at The 92nd Street Y in New York City Wednesday night for the premiere of his new Paramount+ series, Rabbit Hole, where he explained why he'd be open to returning to 24.

"It's the one thing I've learned to never say no to," Sutherland said about bringing the beloved series back. "When we finished season 8, I said we were done, and yet we did a season 9. There's a lot of elements that would have to come together to make that happen, but I certainly would not be the reason why it didn't."

He continued, "It was one of the greatest experiences I've had in my career, and I loved the character. And I'm so appreciative of the fans that liked it."

While in 24, Sutherland was used to finding and fighting off the bad guys, in his new series, he becomes the hunted, taking on the role of John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage who is framed for murder by powerful forces who have the ability to influence and control populations.

While speaking to ET Wednesday, Sutherland opened up about the twists and turns the espionage thriller takes viewers on.

"It was a mixture of both," Sutherland said when asked if he was surprised or privy to the plot points in the series. "John and Glen who created the series, they created the show kind of in front of me, so, I was more included in most. But still, when you see writers who are as talented as they are, apply what we discussed as an idea, and how that idea actually comes to fruition -- yeah, I have to be honest, there were a couple moments I was really surprised by the way that idea was delivered and excited by."

He added, "That's what made me want to do the show and I was excited from beginning to end."

As for the number one question he thinks fans will be asking while watching the series, Sutherland said it's "Is this all possible?"

While it's something he wondered himself, he said that "everything" that's done in the show is not only possible, it has some history of being done before.

"This manipulation of information of technology and how to take your personal information and manipulate that and use it against you, is a very frightening scenario," Sutherland explained, "but it's also a reality that on some level, we're going to have to deal with as a society."

Rabbit Hole streams March 26 on Paramount+.

