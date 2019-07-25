Kiefer Sutherland took the time to thank supporters of Designated Survivor after it was announced that the Netflix series is ending with its third season.



The 52-year-old actor posted a video on social media on Thursday from the green room of a venue prior to his band’s set in London, where he offered a gracious shout-out to diehard fans of the TV show.



"I wanted to take a moment to thank everybody for their incredible support of Designated Survivor," Sutherland states in the video. "The third season is the final season. And you guys have just been amazing. It was an honor to play Tom Kirkland and thank you for supporting through the three seasons that we got to do. All my love, thanks a lot."

The series follows Sutherland’s character, the aforementioned politician Tom Kirkman, as he quickly climbs the presidential line of succession following an explosion that kills everyone ahead of him -- hence the show's title. He is forced to navigate the highest echelons of power while also attempting to uncover who killed his colleagues.

The series moved from ABC to Netflix after its second season. The last season dropped on June 7.



News of the show’s cancellation arrived on Wednesday; the animated series Tuca & Bertie also got the axe at the same time. These two are just the latest in a slew of cancellations from the streaming giant this year, which have also included Friends From College, Santa Clarita Diet and more.

One Day at a Time will move from Netflix to CBS's Pop network in 2020 for its fourth season. CBS will also own syndication, allowing them to air episodes from previous seasons.



