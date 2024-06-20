Kiefer Sutherland is remembering his father, Donald Sutherland, following his death.

On Thursday, the Designated Survivor star took to social media to pay tribute to his father.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," he wrote. "I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

Alongside the post was a black-and-white photo of Donald holding a young Kiefer.

According to multiple reports, Donald died at the age of 88 at this home in Miami, Florida, following a long illness.

No other details about his death have been revealed.

Kiefer, 57, and his late father acted alongside each other for the first time in their careers in the 2016 Western film, Forsaken. In a 2016 interview with ET, Kiefer revealed he had nerves when it came to working with his dad.

"The most nervous night I've ever had before I started work," he told ET. "I didn't sleep at all and I remember walking up to him in the morning, and he looked at me and he said, 'I haven't slept at all.' And all of a sudden we went and did the scene and all of that went away."

Kiefer Sutherland reacted to the news of his father, Donald Sutherland's death. - Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

At the time, Kiefer also gushed about his father's iconic career and how it inspired his.

"I have such a respect for my father," he said. "He represented the kind of actor I wanted to be."

Donald had nothing but great things to say about his son in return.

"He's fantastic, he's terrific," he told ET.

In addition to Kiefer, Donald was the father of Rachel (whom along with Kiefer he shared with his first wife, Shirley Douglas), and sons Roeg, Rossif and Angus with wife Francine Racette.

Donald's death comes just months before his memoir, Made Up, But Still True, was set to be published.

The elder Sutherland was known for his iconic roles in The Dirty Dozen, The Hunger Games, M*A*S*H and Ordinary People. His most recent acting credits include the 2023 period drama film, Miranda's Victim, and the Taylor Sheridan-created Paramount+ series, Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

