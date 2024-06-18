News

Anouk Aimée, Oscar Nominee and Star of 'La Dolce Vita' and '8½,' Dead at 92

By Tionah Lee
Published: 8:53 AM PDT, June 18, 2024

The news of Anouk Aimée's death was shared by her daughter.

Anouk Aimée, the French actress known for her roles in La Dolce Vita and 8½, has died. She was 92. 

Aimée's daughter, Manuela Papatakis, took to Instagram to share that her mother died at her home in Paris on Tuesday.

"With my daughter, Galaad, and my granddaughter, Mila, we are immensely saddened to announce the decease of my mother, Anouk Aimée. I was at her bedside when she passed away this morning at her home in Paris; With infinite love.💞♾️@christophe.girard104 @jacklangofficiel Photo Giancarlo Botti," the statement read in French with an English translation.

French actress Anouk Aimée has died at the age of 92. - Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

No further details about her death have been shared.

Born Nicole Françoise Florence Dreyfus, Aimée began her career in the late 1940s. However, she found dominance in the foreign film market in the '60s with Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita. Following her work in that film, she worked with the famed director three years later on .

Aimée's role in 1966's A Man and A Woman, directed by Claude Lelouch, earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Although she didn't win, she did take home a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for her work in the film.

Aimée's other credits included Lola, 1999 Madeleine, The General of The Dead Army, and Seasons of Our Love. According to IMDb, Aimée's last film credit was 2019's The Best Years of a Life. The same year, Aimée appeared at the Cannes Film Festival alongside director Lelouch and the rest of the cast. 

Anouk Aimée at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. - VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Aimée was married and divorced four times. She is survived by her daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter. 

