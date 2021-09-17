Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton Welcome Baby No. 2

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton are now parents of two! The Succession actor and his wife welcomed their second child together, a month ago!

On Friday, the now-mother of two confirmed that she gave birth to a baby boy on Aug. 17. Charton posted a slideshow filled with photos of their little one over the past month. The first one shows her sitting on a bench and holding her son. There's also snaps of her in the hospital and with their 2-year-old daughter, Kinsey.

"One month with our perfect little man 8.17.21 #gettheepidural," she captioned the post. Anna Paquin, Katja Herbers and more famous friends and fans congratulated her on their new bundle of joy.

Charton coyly confirmed her second pregnancy in an Instagram post on May 20, which also happened to be her 34th birthday. Holding the hand of her and Culkin's daughter, Charton showed off her growing baby bump in a black summer dress. She simply captioned the post "34," adding the birthday cake and egg-hatching emojis.

In June, Charton joked about her "huge" baby belly. "I honestly don’t know what’s baby and what’s pasta at this point," she captioned a series of Instagram photos. "Either way I’m huge."

That same month, Charton celebrated Culkin on Father's Day with a sweet post. "Happy Father’s Day to this one. Just when we finally felt like we’d gotten the hang of this whole parenting thing we decided to relive the whole newborn nightmare again," she wrote. "Here’s to the calm before the storm of being parents to two gremlins. Two is easier than one right?….. right?….F**k."

Ahead of baby No. 2's arrival, Charton and Culkin vacationed in Lake Como. Charton, who wed Culkin in 2013, documented their family trip with multiple Instagram photos. "I only smile this horrendously big when I forget how pregnant I am so thank you lake Como for momentarily distracting me from the impending doom of newborn parenthood," Charton wrote alongside one pic of herself grinning ear to ear.

