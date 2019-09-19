She’s here!

Kieran Culkin and his wife, Jazz Charton, have welcomed their first child together.

Charton took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with a sweet photo of her in a bra and underwear, cradling her newborn daughter.

“And just like that our little Kinsey Sioux (‘Zissou’) is home,” she captioned the touching photo, getting candid about the birth. “After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th.”

Charton was also open about her post-baby body, writing, “This is me 4 days postpartum -- I live in sexy surgical mesh underwear that’s keeping a world of pain in check, my boobs are engorged, I burst blood vessels in my face from pushing, my big pregnant belly that I loved so much deflated to a mere paunch but it’s all so worth it. I’ve never been more in love and we’ve never felt more complete.”

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in May, revealing that the pregnancy was unexpected.

“My favourite surprise so far,” Charton captioned a sonogram pic at the time. “We had no idea how much we wanted this until it happened.”

