Chance the Rapper and Wife Kirsten Welcome Baby No. 2

Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten, are officially parents of two!

On Friday, Kirsten announced that they welcomed their daughter -- whom they decided to name Marli -- with a sweet Instagram post of Marli rocking a onesie reading, "I am who he says I am." The two are already parents to daughter Kensli, who was born in September 2015.

"Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here," she wrote.

Chance announced they were expecting their second child together in March, just days after the pair tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Newport Beach, California.

"New baby droppin September," the 26-year-old rapper wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of a message that read: "We pregnant again. It's a girl. JESUS CHRIST. WE LOVE YOU GOD."

Last month, Kirsten shared a picture of a few of her gal-pals -- including Janelle Monae -- "blessing" her baby bump.

Ahead of his wedding, Chance actually revealed the sweet way he met his now-wife. The rapper shared a cute childhood throwback of Kirsten, explaining that the picture was taken on the day they met. Chance, who was nine years old at the time, met his future wife at his mom's office party, when she was part of a trio lip-syncing to Destiny's Child's "Independent Women, Part 1."

"Now I'm locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-decade of life on earth … I really shouldn't even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography," he wrote about the fateful moment.

Chance said he later refused to perform at his dad's nudging -- at that point, he had already won two school-wide talent competitions for dancing -- but that he knew he was "gonna marry that girl."

"This wasn't the time or place," he noted. "Not just because it wasn't my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks. It's cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl."

